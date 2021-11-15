Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Solution Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The market is segmented into deployment, type and end-use industry. On the basis of deployment, it is sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise is anticipated to lead deployment segment during the forecast period. However, the cloud based sub-segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising acceptance of the cloud based services by the various enterprises .On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management systems and compliance management software. The transactional monitoring systems is anticipated to produce the highest revenue during the forecast period. The increasing need to reduce the risk associated with the money laundering coupled with the rising acceptance by the various institutions. Thus, it is anticipated to be the major reason driving the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use industry, it is sub-segmented into IT and telecommunications, healthcare, BFSI, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, defense and government, retail, energy and utilities and others. The BFSI is anticipated to leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The growing cases of the money laundering in the BFSI is increasing the application of the anti-money laundering (AML) software. This reduces the fraud cases associated with money.

Anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period. It is anticipated to reach overall market size of USD 3.5 billion by 2027. The anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the fact of increasing cases associated with the money laundering worldwide. Additionally the growing technological development across the globe in order to improve the operational efficiency of the organization is anticipated to be the major reason supporting the growth of the overall market.

On the basis of regional analysis, global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Solution Market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to be the largest region for the global anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market during the forecast period. The strict government regulations regarding the money laundering events is expected to be the major factor promoting the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high adoption of innovative tools and technologies is expected to increase the market growth of the overall anti-money laundering (AML) software solution during the forecast period.

Increasing cases of the money laundering is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the overall anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market

The increasing cases of the money laundering across the globe is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the market. The various financial institutions are focusing on reducing the financial loss by the application of the various software solutions and services.

The report titled “Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Solution Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market in terms of market segmentation by deployment, by type, by end-use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market which includes company profiling of key companies such as IBM, Norkom Technologies Ltd, Fiserv Inc, SAS Institute Inc, NICE Actimize Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, Cellent Finance, Solutions AG, TCS, Oracle Corp, Infosys, 3i Infotech Ltd, Accuity Birst Inc, Acquilan Technologies Inc, Ficrosoft and EastNets Ltd. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.