Automotive Augmented Reality Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Bosch GmBH, DENSO Corporation, Garmin, Microsoft Corporation, Nippon Seiki, NVIDIA Corporation

A LiDAR i.e. Light Detection and Ranging is a remote sensing technology that makes use of light to measure ranges. This is done by measuring scattered light. LiDAR, unlike radar, makes use of shorter wavelength whereas radar makes use of radio waves for measuring targets. An Automotive Augmented Reality is mounted on an aircraft laser system and it helps in measuring the 3D coordinates of the surface. These systems provide rapid collection of 3D data of linear and lengthy objects such as roads, waterways, railway tracks, power lines, and coastal zone.

Advancements in the display glass technology coupled with proliferating demands for driver assistance systems are anticipated to drive the global automotive augmented reality market during the forecast period. Higher technological integration costs is a major restraining factor for the automotive augmented reality market. Increasing measures by automotive OEMs to ensure driver safety and guidance system integrations is providing new opportunities to the market players operating in the automotive augmented reality market.

Some of the Major Players In Automotive Augmented Reality Market:

Bosch GmBH

DENSO Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen

Yazaki Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive augmented reality market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive augmented reality in these regions.

GLOBAL Automotive Augmented Reality Market SEGMENTATION

Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market – By Function

AR HUD with Navigation

AR HUD with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

AR HUD with Standard Functions

AR HUD with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Advanced AR HUD

Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market – By Sensor Technology

LiDAR

Radar

Sensor Fusion

CCD/CMOS Image Sensors

Others

Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market – By Digital Technology

TFT-LCD

other advanced technologies

Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market – By Level of Autonomous Driving

fully autonomous

semi-autonomous

Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

