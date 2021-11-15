Automotive Steering Sensors Market Key Players Analysis and Growth Forecast 2027 – Bei Sensors, De Amertek Corporation, HELLA, Honeywell International

The report on “Automotive Steering Sensors Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

An automotive steering sensor is the critical most part of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, which is measured the position angle and the rate of turn of a steering wheel. The latest developments in the steering angle and multifunctional intelligent system sensors, aiding safer drive by sensing the firmness of drivers’ grip to save a life, and the growth of automotive steering sensor market.

A rise in automobile sales across the world, awareness of advanced technologies are some of the prime drivers of the automotive steering sensor market. Additionally, consumer’s concern about safety and security features to equip their vehicles with a driver assistance system, including steering sensors and the growing government regulations towards safety are driving the automotive steering sensor market. A rise in the adoption of electric power steering and electric vehicle are providing ample opportunities to minimize drivers’ difficulties and to create ease in driving.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Bei Sensors, 2. De Amertek Corporation, 3. HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, 4. Honeywell International Inc, 5. Infineon Technologies AG, 6. Methode Electronics, 7. NXP Semiconductors, 8. Robert Bosch GmbH, 9. Sensata Technologies, 10. Valeo S. A.

The “Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Steering Sensors market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Automotive Steering Sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Steering Sensors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive steering sensors market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as Angle and Torque Sensors, Motor Position Sensors, Health Monitoring Systems, Multi-Functional Sensor Systems, and Others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into Magnetic, Contacting, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Steering Sensors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Steering Sensors market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Steering Sensors Market Size

2.2 Automotive Steering Sensors Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Steering Sensors Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Steering Sensors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Steering Sensors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Steering Sensors Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Steering Sensors Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Breakdown Data by End User

