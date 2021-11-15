Azo Pigments Market is expected to foresee a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2026.

With mushrooming urbanization and increase in investments, there is a need for aesthetics across the globe. Technological advancement has led to the shift of all the countries towards the health side-effects caused owing to pigments. There are concerns about the carcinogenic aspects of azo pigments used in various end-use industries. Focus on better performance and aesthetical quality is another trend. Strict government regulations, especially in developed regions against pollution and environmental concerns have increased the demand for bio-based azo pigments.

One trend that can be observed in several regions is the focus of governmental as well as private towards the need to reduce solid wastes that contain hazardous materials. Invigorated by strict regulations and the demand for sustainable products, the pigments industry has delivered a wide range of materials with significantly improved health and environmental properties. Developing sustainable products is a challenge for the pigments industry. Technological advancements in solid waste reduction containing hazardous material from pigment manufacturing is raising the bar for the azo pigments market, mainly in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

China to lead the charts with maximum sales and production of azo pigments

Globally, China remains the second largest economy and a key market leader across Asia Pacific. China is the world’s largest manufacturing hub for chemicals, owing to the availability of low cost labor and raw materials as well as the increasing demand for miniaturization of the chemical sector in the region. The Chinese chemical market plays a crucial role in the development of end-use industries and this trend is expected to continue over the next decade. However, to continue the growth of the country, manufacturers, especially from the unorganized sector, have to enhance the quality and complexity of products. An important characteristic of Chinese companies is their ability to innovate, spend on research and incorporate technological changes into their production processes. Such companies pose a strong challenge to foreign multinationals through their sheer ability to invest along the entire value chain.

The rearrangement of various manufacturing foundations to improve work productivity and enhance product quality is expected to boost the azo pigments market in the China. The shifting of production facilities from Europe and North America to China is expected to foster a significant growth rate for the azo pigment market over the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to give each other a cutthroat competition

The ink industries in North America, especially in the U.S., have become mainly dependent on Asia Pacific suppliers of raw materials and pigments owing to procurement cost. In the recent couple of years, there have been disruptions in the supply of certain pigments, owing to the sharp rise in the prices of some azo pigments. The acceptance of innovative technologies in the production of azo pigments is expected to increase the production capacity and also strengthen the positioning of the key players in the regions. The increasing productivity is expected to pave way for a bright future for the market in North America.

On the other hand, the organic pigment industry in Europe is experiencing dynamic changes, with external factors presenting industry executives with several challenges in different countries of

Europe. Leading companies are amalgamating their merger and acquisition strategies to their long-term business strategies. Market growth in European countries is expected to remain steady but at a slower rate, corresponding to the overall health of the regional economy. However, the Europe market is expected to present significant opportunities to the key players in the coming years.