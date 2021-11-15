Cakes and Pastries Market to Set Remarkable Growth in Coming Years

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Cakes and Pastries Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The bakery industry has expanded from simple baked goods to a multitude of products across various categories, including healthy, organic offerings.

The increasing innovation in product offerings is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. For example, in 2015, Bimbo Bakeries launched a Minions-themed cake range in Iberia produced under license from Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment. Also, a new type of cake-based snack called cake pops is gaining in popularity and is available in grocery stores and coffee shops. These are bite-sized cakes styled as lollipops and come in a range of designs. With more people interested in experimenting with food, the cakes and pastries market has seen many innovations, particularly in flavors and toppings. Thus, the growing popularity of customizable cakes and pastries to drive this market’s growth during the forecast period.

In 2015, Europe dominated the market with a market share of close to 68% in terms of revenue. Factors like the presence of many established artisanal baked goods makers in Europe will propel the market for cakes and pastries during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Cakes and Pastries is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cakes and Pastries.

This report studies the global market size of Cakes and Pastries, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cakes and Pastries sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Artisanal

In-Store Bakeries

Market Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

