Cassava Starch Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players- SPAC Starch Product India, Vaighai Agro Products, Matna Foods, and more

This report studies the Cassava Starch Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Cassava starch is produced primarily from the wet milling of fresh cassava roots and it is also produced from dry cassava chips. Starch is the major component of cassava which is present in large amounts which have 25% of starch content that is obtained from mature and good quality cassava roots. Around 60% of cassava starch is obtained from the dry cassava chips and around 10% of dry pulp is also available from the 100 kg of cassava roots. Cassava starch has many beneficial properties which include paste clarity, high viscosity, and freeze-thaw stability which is generally needed for industrial purposes. Cassava starch is non-gluten, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and non-allergenic ingredient. Cassava starch is gluten-free which is highly preferred by consumers that are gluten intolerant. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch. Cassava starch is mainly used in sweetened as well as in unsweetened bakery products. Cassava starch is majorly used in the manufacturing of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in various Latin American countries. Cassava starch is mostly preferred in various bakery products and confectioneries than any other starches.

Growing demand for cassava starch as a stabilizing and binding gent in various food products is a major factor driving the global cassava starch market worldwide. Manufacturers are offering innovative cassava starch-based products to the customers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Dried cassava roots extraction is used for feeding and lactating livestock. Cassava starch is also used for the application such as bakery products, confectioneries, jams and jellies, monosodium glutamate, caramel, and others. Cassava starch is a good source of minerals such as calcium, manganese, phosphorus, iron and others. Hence, the global cassava starch market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Cassava Starch is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cassava Starch.

This report studies the global market size of Cassava Starch, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cassava Starch sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

SPAC Starch Product India

Vaighai Agro Products

Matna Foods

Thai German Processing

Psaltry International

TAPIOCA VIETNAM

Lentus Foods

Keng Seng

Market Segment by Product Type

Unmodified Or Native Starch

Modifies Starch

Sweeteners

Market Segment by Application

Industrial

Food And Beverages

Animal Feed

The Cassava Starch market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Cassava Starch status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cassava Starch manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

