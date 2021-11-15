Cold Plasma Market is estimated to account for US$ 1,402 Mn by the end of 2018 and increasing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period (2018–2026)

Esterquats are defined as products obtained through a reaction between long-chain fatty acids derived from plant or animal-based feedstock with substituted quaternary ammonium compounds. Esterquats represent a new generation of surfactants categorized into cationic surfactants that are mostly used in fabric care and personal care products. Esterquats act as softening and conditioning agents for clothes and in personal care products. Prominent application areas for esterquats include fabric care products, wherein they are used for the production of fabric softeners. Other applications of esterquats include hair conditioners, as flotation aids in the oil & gas industry, control releasing agents, and anti-bacterial agents, among others.

The global esterquats market is estimated to be valued at US$ 903.1 Mn by the end of 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,135.3 Mn by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. The global esterquats market is anticipated to reach US$ 232.2 Mn between 2018 and 2026.

Fabric care products segment to register a significant value and volume CAGR over the forecast period

Increasing population, urbanization, rising per capita disposable income and changing living standards are some of the major factors significantly affecting the laundry market. Automated washing machines are widely used for laundry operations in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In developed regions, people are more focused on enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of laundry operations, owing to which the demand for laundry products, such as detergent powders, fabric softeners, etc. is significantly high. This increasing demand for fabric softeners across the globe is expected to drive the esterquats market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising disposable income in developing regions is also boosting the demand for fabric softeners. In addition, the increasing demand for personal care products such as hair conditioners, cosmetics and creams, among others across the globe is also driving the esterquats market.

TEA-quats segment is expected to grow at an acceptable pace over the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the TEA-quats segment accounted for more than 73.9% of value share in 2018, whereas MDEA & others accounted for rest. Growing demand for TEA-quats for the production of fabric softeners, hair conditioners and other industrial applications is expected to drive the esterquats market. However, MDEA esterquats are widely used in North America owing to their physic-chemical properties and suitability for northern American conditions.

Vegetable based segment is expected to emerge as the most attractive feedstock for esterquats

Feedstock for the production of esterquats is tallow or vegetable-based palm oil. As esterquats are known for their high biodegradability, ecofriendly nature and can be easily hydrolysed, they are commonly preferred as cationic surfactants in applications, such as fabric softeners and hair conditioners, among other applications. Thus, the rising demand for bio-based chemicals in developed regions is expected to act as a catalyst for the growth of the esterquats market during the forecast period. Hence, the demand for vegetable-based feedstock is expected to increase over the forecast period

Europe dominates market and China & SEA countries are expected to exhibit a lucrative growth by the end of the forecast period

The Europe esterquats market accounted for a value share of 39.8% in 2017 and is forecasted to maintain its dominance in the global esterquats market over the forecast period. China, Brazil India and ASEAN countries are projected to represent lucrative growth between 2018 and 2026, while the North America esterquats market is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value & volume over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the esterquats market are Evonik Industries, Stepan Company, Kao Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., ABITEC Corporation, Hangzhou FandaChem Co., Ltd. and Dongnam Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.