Cultured Meat Market Key Players are Aleph Farms, BioFood Systems Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Integriculture, Just, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat BV, SuperMeat, Wild Earth

The cultured meat market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of cellular agriculture coupled with increasing demands for alternative protein. Shifting focus on animal welfare is another major factor driving the growth of the cultured meat market. However, high set up costs of meat production through tissue engineering restrict the growth of the cultured meat market. Nonetheless, growing meat-eating population in the emerging economies offer significant growth opportunity for the cultured meat market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players

Aleph Farms, BioFood Systems Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Integriculture Inc., Just Inc., Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat BV, SuperMeat, Wild Earth, Inc

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cultured Meat Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cultured meat market with detailed market segmentation by source, end-use, and geography. The global cultured meat market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cultured meat market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cultured meat market is segmented on the basis of source and end-use. Based on source, the market is segmented as poultry, pork, beef, and duck. The market on the basis of the end-use, is classified as nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs, and others.



REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cultured meat market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cultured meat market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cultured meat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cultured meat market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS ANALYSIS

The reports cover key developments in the cultured meat market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cultured meat market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cultured meat in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cultured meat market.

