Dairy Blends Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Cargill, Inc., Kerry Group, and more

This report studies the Dairy Blends Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

The dairy blends market, based on type, has been segmented into dairy mixtures, dairy/non-dairy ingredients, dairy as functional ingredient, dairy as carrier, and others. Dairy/non-dairy ingredients accounted for a largest market share in 2015. This type has a wide range of applications in different industries such as infant formula, dairy formulations, bakery, other dairy products, nutritional bars/nutritional formula, cocoa, and confectionery.

The market, based on application, has been segmented into ice cream, yogurt, infant formula, bakery, feed, butter and cheese blends, beverages, and others. The bakery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2015. Increase in health-consciousness, is fueling the demand for low-calorie bakery products among consumers. This is expected to drive the market for dairy blends as functional ingredients in this particular segment. Dairy blends are cost-effective alternatives to butter, with lower fat content, and do not have the negative impact on the taste of the products like margarine does. Hence, their demand in the bakery industry as a replacement for these two ingredients is increasing.

In 2019, the market size of Dairy Blends is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dairy Blends.

This report studies the global market size of Dairy Blends, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Dairy Blends sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Cargill, Inc.

Kerry Group

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Agropur Ingredients

DÃ¶hler Group

Intermix Australia Pty Ltd.

Advanced Food Products LLC

Galloway Company, Inc.

Cape Food Ingredients

Market Segment by Product Type

Dairy Mixtures

Dairy/Non-dairy ingredients

Dairy as functional ingredient

Dairy as carrier

Others (combinations, dairy/protein derivatives, and dairy/non-dairy fat component)

Market Segment by Application

Ice cream

Yogurt

Infant formula

Bakery

Feed

Butter and cheese spreadable blends

Beverages

Others (cocoa preparations, chocolate, and confectionery)

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Dairy Blends status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dairy Blends manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

