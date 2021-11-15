Display Driver Market Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Dialog Semiconductor, Focaltech, Himax Technologies, MagnaChip Semiconductor, MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics and ROHM Semiconductor

A display driver enables the computer to utilize a video card. It is a very important piece of software, as in the absence of this, the video card will not be utilized fully. Computers which lags in having proper drivers leads to a lower resolution.

The factors driving the display driver market is, an increase in demand for automotive displays, OLED, and advanced display drivers are some of the factors responsible for boosting the display drive market. Moreover, rising in demand for wearable displays for the smartwatches is anticipated to bring more opportunities to the players in the forthcoming period.

The global display driver market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and driver type. Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive display, smartphone, monitor & notebook, television, smartwatch, and others. On the basis of technology, the driver display market is segmented into OLED, LCD, and others. The display driver market on the basis of the driver is classified into touch and display driver integration and display driver IC.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Dialog Semiconductor

2. Focaltech

3. Himax Technologies Inc.

4. MagnaChip Semiconductor

5. MediaTek Inc.

6. Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

7. ROHM Semiconductor

8. Silicon Works

9. Synaptics Incorporated

10. Sitronix Technology Corporation

The Display Driver Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Display Driver Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Display Driver market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Display Driver market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Display Driver market?

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Industrial Insulation under development.

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline.

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

