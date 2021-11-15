Distributed Temperature Scanning Market Growth by 2027 – AP Sensing GmbH, Bandweaver, Geso GmbH, Halliburton Company, Omicron Electronics GmbH and OFS Fitel

The distributed temperature sensing (DTS) systems are the fiber optic based optoelectronic instruments. The DTS measures both temperature and length of a fiber optic sensing cable. The DTS uses standard telecom fiber optic cables.

With an introduction of government rules and regulations to ensure the safety of workers and need to bring automation of the monitoring systems in risky workplaces such as oil & gas production plants, use of distributed temperature sensing is emerging. Nevertheless, adoption of DTS among subsea areas of fields is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the distributed temperature sensing market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AP Sensing GmbH

2. Bandweaver

3. Geso GmbH

4. Halliburton Company

5. Omicron Electronics GmbH

6. OFS Fitel LLC

7. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

8. Sensornet Limited

9. Weatherford

10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global distributed temperature sensing market is segmented on the basis of fiber type and application. Based on fiber type, the market is segmented into multi-mode fiber and single-mode fiber. On the basis of application, the distributed temperature sensing market is segmented into pipeline leakage detection, oil and gas , fire detection, and environmental monitoring, and others.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Distributed Temperature Scanning Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Distributed Temperature Scanning Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Distributed Temperature Scanning in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Distributed Temperature Scanning market.

The Distributed Temperature Scanning Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

