Evaporator And Condenser Coils Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Evaporator and Condenser Coils Market: Introduction

Refrigerators, air conditioners or any heat pumps essentially work on the same principle, i.e. of extracting heat from the low temperature zone and transferring it to the high temperature zone. The basic component of every HVAC system includes five basic components, namely a compressor, a condenser coil, an evaporator coil, an expansion device and a fluid refrigerant. The compressor pressurizes the refrigerant and increases its temperature, the vaporous refrigerant is then pushed through condenser coils where the heat is exchanged with the help of a fan and the refrigerant condenses down acquiring low temperature. The refrigerant is then passed through the throttling device, which expands the refrigerant, dropping the temperature further. The evaporator then performs the task of heat exchange at the low temperature side and the closed cycle continues.

Both evaporator and condenser coils have to perform the critical task of heat exchange and for this reason, they are made of excellent conductors, such as copper and aluminium. The copper or aluminium tubes are looped inside a frame, which is intended to increase the rate of heat exchange with a large surface area. There are various types of evaporator coils, which are categorized on the basis of the heat transfer process or refrigerant flow or the condition of the heat transfer surface. The evaporator may be a natural convection type or a forced convection type. In the force convection type, the refrigerant is circulated with the help of a pump or fan whereas in the natural convection type, the fluid being cooled flows by natural convection currents arising out of density difference caused by temperature difference. The other category is based on whether the refrigerant flows inside or outside of the tubes and the third category involves dry type and flooded type coils. Flooded type coils are generally used in large ammonia systems and are equipped with a float type expansion valve.

(Although an automotive radiator is also a type of evaporator coil, it is skipped under the consideration of this report)

Evaporator and Condenser Coils Market: Dynamics

As various HVAC systems, such as air conditioners and refrigerators heat pumps, are becoming an integrated part every household, the demand of evaporator and condenser coils has surged. Also, with the increase in per capita income and affordability, the sales of such appliances has seen a rapid boost in recent times, especially in developing countries. Also, attributing to changing energy regulations and environmental regimes, which mandate the dumping of older refrigeration and HVAC systems, are also promoting new equipment sales.

Revolution in industrial HVAC and refrigeration technology has also played an influential role in the evaporator and condenser coil market. With burgeoning industrial production and increasing need of effective refrigeration and cooling systems, the evaporator and condenser coils market is anticipated to attain new highs in terms of global market size. Also, for effective working, the refrigerant coils need frequent maintenance and complete replacement in case of irremediable damage.

Knowing the fact that HVAC and refrigeration systems contribute a large share in overall energy consumption in both residential as well as industrial sector, there have been numerous and persistent efforts targeting improvement in the energy efficiency and coefficient of performance of these cooling units. Researchers have been attempting different modifications in the configuration of cooling coils in order to gain supreme performance.

Evaporator and Condenser Coils Market: Segmentation

Both condenser coils and evaporator coils satisfy the same purpose of heat exchange but at different locations and temperatures. Most of the domestic refrigerators and HVAC systems are equipped with pre-casted or pre-manufactured standard fittings, while the large systems used in industrial applications are customized or engineered based on the available space and purpose of the installation. However, on certain ground, the cooling coils can be segmented as:

On the basis of the type, the evaporator and condenser coils market can be segmented as:

Tubed

Finned/Plated,

Combined

On the basis of the material type, the evaporator and condenser coils market can be segmented as:

Copper

Aluminium

Metal Alloys

Coated Metals

On the basis of the arrangement, the evaporator and condenser coils market can be segmented as:

Open/Uncased Unit

Cased/Concealed Unit Vertical Aligned Horizontal Aligned



On the basis of the application, the evaporator and condenser coils market can be segmented as:

Refrigerator Residential Commercial Industrial

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) Residential Commercial Industrial Other



On the basis of the sales channel, the evaporator and condenser coils market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket/Replacement

Evaporator and Condenser Coils Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Most evaporator coils are manufactured based on international guidelines and country-specific trends, which makes the conditions similar to some extent. The geographic sales aspects of evaporator and condenser coils vary among the developed countries and developing countries. Energy agencies and regulatory authorities of European countries and North American countries continue to issue increasingly stringent rules governing refrigerants, appliance energy consumption, emissions, etc., which can be held responsible for the growth of the evaporator and condenser coils market as these often spur high replacement rates and regular maintenance of cooling coils. Growing customer base and affordability among consumers are estimated to be the key drivers of the evaporator and condenser coils market. At country level, the U.S and China are anticipated to be the largest markets, owing to large consumer base and increasing sales of new systems.

Evaporator and Condenser Coils Market: Market Participants

The global evaporator and condenser coils market is a highly fragmented market as it is composed of numerous small and medium players offering their products in the regional market. Some examples of market players operating across the value chain of the evaporator and condenser coils market include Johnson Controls, Modine Manufacturing Company, Bosch Thermotechnology, Coilmaster Corporation, Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P., Mortex Products, Inc., Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co.Ltd, Winteco Industrial Co., Limited, Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc. and Thermocoil (Pty) Ltd, among others.

