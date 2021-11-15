Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Market to Set Prodigious Growth

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Vegetables and fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, which have been shown to protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Therefore, recommendations for a balanced diet must include the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Consumers in developing countries have become more concerned about the nutritional aspects as well as the safety of the food they eat due to growing health awareness.

The global fresh fruits and vegetables market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as rising middle class population, upsurge in disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles and rise in veganism. The major trends observed in this market include increased share of fresh segment, rise of branding, technological advancements and advent of online grocery shopping. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as volatility in prices, adverse weather conditions and quality issues.

In 2019, the market size of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables.

This report studies the global market size of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Total Produce

Calavo Growers

Greenyard

Dole Food

Chiquita Brands Internationa

CH Robinson Worldwide

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Sunkist Growers

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Organic

Inorganic

Market Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

