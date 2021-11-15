Global Benzyl Bromide Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period

The ‘Benzyl Bromide market’ study ,developed by Persistence Market Research, encompasses valuable information relating to the profitability prospects, growth dynamics, market size, market share forecast, and revenue estimations. The study descriptively charts out the competitive dashboard comprising of eminent players commanding a hefty chunk of the global market share, in consort with their portfolios & business strategies.

Benzyl bromide is a colorless or pale yellow lachrymatory organic compound. It has a sharp teargas odor. It contains of a benzene substituted with bromomethyl group. Alpha bromo toluene (Benzyl Bromide) can be prepared by bromination of toluene at room temperature. It is miscible with ether, ethanol and it soluble in carbon tetrachloride (CCl4). It is used as chemical for foaming and frothing agent. Benzyl Bromide is used in various industries like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, coatings, petrochemicals. Global benzyl bromide market anticipated to exhibit a robust growth over the forecast period.

Benzyl Bromide Market: Drivers and restraints

Global benzyl bromide market can be expected to exhibit unprecedented growth rates due to increasing the demand for pesticides, paints, pharmaceuticals. It is mainly used in the organic synthesis of alcohols and carboxylic acids. Benzyl bromide is hazardous in nature. However, benzyl bromide highly corrosive and contact can severely irritate and burn the skin. This may hamper the global benzyl bromide market.

Benzyl Bromide Market: Overview

Global benzyl bromide market is penetrating across the globe due to increased awareness among various industries. It has various applications in pharmaceutical industry. The market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Benzyl Bromide Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Global market is segmented into seven key regions, those are North America (N.A), Latin America (L.A), Eastern Europe (E.EU), Western Europe (W.EU), Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is anticipated to have a maximum market share in global benzyl bromide market due to presence of chemical industries US and Canada. Asia Pacific follows North America in terms of market share in global benzyl bromide market owing to the upcoming pharmaceutical industries in the region and particularly in countries like China and India. Europe is having a considerable contribution in global benzyl bromide market. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are at a nascent stage in global benzyl bromide market and is expected to have a moderate CAGR in the forecast period.

Benzyl Bromide Market: Key players

Some of the key players are

Sigma Aldrich

Spectrum Chemical Mfg, Corp.

Shanghai smart chemicals Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Dong Cheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Liangzou Mineral Industry Group Company

