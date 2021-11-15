Global Biologics Market Study Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2023

The “Biologics Market” with Healthcare category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Biologics market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Biologics Market: –

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

PFIZER INC.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

MERCK & CO

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

The global biologics market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.5% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Due to the growing demand for biologics treatment for chronic diseases, North America is dominating the market.

Drivers

– Growing Capital Investment from Key Market Players

– Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

– Loss of Patent Exclusivity of the Leading Biologics Drugs

– Growing Demand and Higher Acceptability for Innovative Therapies

Restraints

– Stringent Regulatory Process and Initial High Capital Investment

– Rising Control and Cost for Accessing Biologics

Opportunities

Key Challenges Key Developments in the Biologics Market: