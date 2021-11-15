Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Study Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2023

The “Digital Therapeutic Devices Market” with Healthcare category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Digital Therapeutic Devices market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Digital Therapeutic Devices Market: –

BIOTELEMETRY INC

CANARY HEALTH

LIVONGO HEALTH

PEAR THERAPEUTICS INC

PROPELLER HEALTH

PROTEUS DIGITAL HEALTH

NANOBIOSYM INC

The global digital therapeutic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of around 14.2% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America is expected to dominate this market due to rise in the early adoption of new technologies and increased fund investments. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to other regions.

Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

– Rise in Technological Adavancements

– Increasing Focus Toward Preventive Healthcare by Government

– Rise in Venture Capital Investments

Restraints

– High Cost of Manufacturing and Installation

– Data Privacy Concerns

– Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Providers

Opportunities

Key Challenges Key Developments in the Digital Therapeutic Devices Market:

January 2018: Voluntis and WellDoc announced a commercial agreement to develop holistic digital diabetes management solution for healthcare system, patients, and providers