Global Food Protein Ingredient Market Research Report 2019 Opportunities, Product Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Proteins are the building blocks of human body which are synthesized from amino acids and found mainly in hair, akin, bone, and tissues. These ingredients are devided in animal and plant-based additives.

Proteins are the power house of human body which helps to carry out normal body functions by establishing muscle strength and providing required energy. It helps the formation of hormones, new tissues, antibodies and enzymes, increasing usage in nutraceuticals and health supplements on account of high calorie intake to reduce risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hormonal issues and heart disease may stimulate industry growth.

In 2019, the market size of Food Protein Ingredient is 18400 million US$ and it will reach 30900 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Protein Ingredient.

This report studies the global market size of Food Protein Ingredient, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Protein Ingredient sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DuPont Solae

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Cargill

Bunge

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

CHS

The Scouler Company

Roquette

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

MGP Ingredients

Rousselot

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Animal Protein

Plant Protein

Market Segment by Application

Sports nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Functional Food and Beverages

Fortified Food and Beverages

