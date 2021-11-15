Global Next Generation Sequencing Informatics 2018 Research – Industry Study, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023
The “Next Generation Sequencing Informatics Market” with Healthcare category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Informatics market is provided in detail in the report.
The global next generation sequencing informatics market is expected to register a CAGR of about 22.0% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). North America is dominating the market, due to the growing demand for NGS informatics product & services in the region.
Next Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Dynamics
– Increasing Clinical Application of NGS
– Technological Advancement in NGS Informatics Tools
– Growing Preference towards Personalized Medicines & Early Disease Diagnosis
– Growing Demand for NGS Service and Rising Investment by Key Players
– Lack of Skilled Technicians for NGS Informatics Services
– High Cost of NGS Sequencing
