Global Pregnancy Products Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

Press Release

Pregnancy Products

The “Pregnancy Products Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Pregnancy Products market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Pregnancy Products Market-

  • NINE NATURALS LLC
  • CLARINS GROUP
  • NOVENA MATERNITY
  • E.T. BROWNE DRUG CO. INC.
  • MAMA MIO US INC.
  • EXPANSXIENCE LABORATORIES INC.
  • NOODLE AND BOO
  • MANKIND PHARMA

    The global pregnancy products market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to growing awareness regarding pregnancy products and rising demand for home-based pregnancy test kits.

    Pregnancy Products Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Rising Disposable Income
    – Rise in Birth Rate Reflecting High Level of Pregnancy
    – Growing Awareness Regarding Pregnancy Care Products
    – Well-developed Distribution Channel for Pregnancy Products
  • Restraints
    – Side Effects Associated with Pregnancy Products
    – Lack of Awareness and Unavailability of Pregnancy Products in Low-income Countries
  • Opportunities
  • Key Challenges

    Key Developments in the Pregnancy Products Market:

  • December 2017: Lia Diagnostics Inc., an American company, developed first biodegradable pregnancy kits. The test will be available in the US market in 2018.
  • August 2017: Mankind Pharmaceuticals entered into partnerships with SpiceJet to launch a series of initiatives to make air travel for pregnant women more comfortable and enjoyable.

    Table of Contents included in Pregnancy Products Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

