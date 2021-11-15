Global Shunt Reactor Market 2019 Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Shunt Reactor Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A shunt reactor is an absorber of reactive power, thus increasing the energy efficiency of the system. It is the most compact device commonly used for reactive power compensation in long high-voltage transmission lines and in cable systems.

Asia Pacific is currently the largest market for shunt reactors, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for a majority share in the Asia Pacific region and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In developing countries such as China and India, factors such as strong growth in the demand for electricity fueled by high levels of urbanization, industrialization, infrastructural developments, and subsequent investments in developing TandD networks, would spur the demand for shunt reactors. The figure below shows the market sizes for all the regions from 2018 to 2023.

In 2019, the market size of Shunt Reactor is 2040 million US$ and it will reach 2880 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shunt Reactor.

This report studies the global market size of Shunt Reactor, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Shunt Reactor production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

GE

Zaporozhtransformator

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Nissin Electric

TBEA

Trench Group

Hilkar

Beijing Power Equipment Group

HYOSUNG

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Oil-Immersed

Air-Core

Market Segment by Application

Electric Utilities

Industrial Verticals

