Gluten-Free Pasta Market by Product Type (Brown Rice Pasta, Quinoa Pasta, Chickpea Pasta, and Multigrain Pasta) and Distribution Channel (Retail Shops, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and E-commerce)

The global gluten-free pasta market was valued at $909.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,289.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in number of celiac disease patients and surge in food intolerant population are the two main factors that drive the growth of the global gluten-free pasta market in terms of value sales.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the parts of the small intestine are damaged or destroyed by the immune system due to reaction from gluten ingestion. This affects the absorption of nutrients into the body and can lead to various associated illnesses including, but not limited to, malnutrition, osteoporosis, and anemia. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, around 3 million Americans suffer from celiac disease, and it is estimated that 40 million of the Americans are gluten-intolerant or sensitive. Thus, these consumers opt for gluten-free diet. They seek products that are gluten-free and are easy to consume. More than 80% of this population is not aware that they are suffering from celiac disease. There is growth in the availability of gluten-free products owing to the rise in number of celiac disease patients.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), food intolerance and sensitivities affect approximately 1-2% of the global population. WHO also reveals growth in the prevalence of celiac disease. Over the past two decades, there have been consumers suffering from intolerance to various food products such as dairy, meat, soy, carbohydrate as well as gluten, which has provided immense opportunity for free-from food products in the market. Consumers with food intolerance are very conscious about the food intake. Various key food manufacturers strategize on coming up with such kind of food products that cater to the requirement of these consumers owing to the rise in number of food intolerant consumers, Gluten-free pasta is one of them. Thus, increase in demand for various free-from products, boosts the growth of the gluten-free pasta market.

The Asia-Pacific market has been enduring with the new trends in the food & beverages segment over the past couple of years. Some of the Asian countries, such as China, India, and Japan are now gradually turning their preference toward western food products. Therefore, there has been an increase in the consumption rate of pastas in these regions. On the other hand, a major chunk of Asia-Pacific population especially the millennials has been adopting a healthier lifestyle. They are extremely diet conscious by carefully choosing between food products having low sugar and fat contents. Some of these customers even seek for products that are gluten-free. This provides immense opportunity for the growth of the gluten-free pasta market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report include AMI Operating Inc., Quinoa Corporation, H.J. Heinz Company L.P., Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A., RP’s Pasta Company, DR. SCH?R AG/SPA, Bionaturae LLC, Jovial Foods Inc., Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A., and Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

