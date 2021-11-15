How to improve the Global Gluten Free Food Market in forecast period till 2023

The Global Gluten Free Food Market is segmented into product such as bakery products, pizzas and pastas, cereals and snacks, savories and other. Among these segments, bakery products segment is expected to occupy the top position in gluten free food market during the forecast period. Further, bakery product segment accounted the largest market share in 2015, closely followed by cereals and snacks segment. These two product segment are mainly consumed by gluten intolerant consumers.

Global gluten free food market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. Moreover, global gluten free packaged food market stood at USD 4.5 billion in 2015, the market is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by the end of 2023. Further, gluten-free diet is prescribed for people with celiac disease. Gluten-free food products are easier to digest and healthier.

In the regional platform, Europe region is dominating the global gluten free food market and has captured highest share among all regions. Gluten free food market in Europe stood at a significant valuation in 2015. Further, Europe is anticipated to show a substantial growth in the coming future owing to increasing problem of obesity in the region. Rising awareness about the limit of gluten intake is majorly propelling the market growth in European region.

North America region stood second in terms of share and is expected to witness robust growth with the market share of 72% in the forecast period. The rising awareness of obesity, celiac diseases and diabetes along with the increasing consumer awareness towards the limited intake of gluten protein in their diet is majorly driving the gluten free packaged food market across the world.

Rising Pool of Celiac Disease Patient

Increasing pool of celiac disease patient for whom a strict gluten-free diet is the only treatment for managing the disease and reducing the risk of other complications. In average 1 person in every 133 healthy persons is suffering from celiac diseases. This will further increase the demand of gluten free packaged food in upcoming 5-6 years.

Government Regulations and Legislations

Government is encouraging various reforms which have been made such as label on product in United States to increase the awareness about gluten free diet. There are more than 2,000 gluten free food items available in the United States, and consumers are more likely to find these foods in regular grocery stores. The rising awareness of obesity, celiac diseases and diabetes along with the increasing consumer awareness towards the limited intake of gluten protein in their diet is majorly driving the gluten free packaged food market across the world. Further, introduction of new products in the market is attracting the consumer attraction. Various new products have been launched by market key players in bakery and cereals & snacks segment. These newly launched products will up-thrust the sale of gluten-free packaged food across the globe.

The report titled “Gluten Free Food Market: Global Demand, Growth & Revenue Opportunity (2016-2023)”delivers detailed overview of the global gluten free food market in terms of market segmentation by product, by source and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global gluten free food market which includes company profiling of Hain Celestial, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Pirate Brands, Dr Schaer, Mrs Crimble, Freedom Foods, Pastariso, Amy’s Kitchen, Enjoy Life Foods, Ener-G Foods Inc., Food For Life. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global gluten free food market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.