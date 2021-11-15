India Laundry Detergent Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2023

Market insights:

The India laundry detergent market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~5% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to rising consumer demand. Based on type, hand wash detergents constitute ~82% of the market share, while machine wash detergents hold the remaining of it. The demand for hand wash detergents is high, since only ~33% of the population use washing machines and require machine-wash detergents, and the rest of the population use hand-wash detergents for washing clothes.

Market segment insights:

Among the major laundry detergent companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), Rohit Surfactants Pvt. Ltd. (RSPL), and Proctor and Gamble Home Products Ltd. (P&G) dominate the market, owing to high customer satisfaction both at national and regional levels. Apart from these players, Nirma, Jyothy Laboratories, Fena, and Reckitt Benckiser also operate in the market.Among the major laundry detergent brands, Ghari had the largest market share during the period of 2014-2017, followed by Surf, and Wheel. Owing to its affordable price, Ghari detergent is the most preferred among the masses, and secures a high market share. On the other hand, brands like Surf and Wheel suffice demands of the middle-market and premium consumers.

Market drivers:

The growth in market demand for washing machines has recently expanded at an impressive rate in India. The growing penetration of washing machines is directly increasing the demand for machine-wash laundry detergents. Moreover, the purchasing power of Indians has increased, which is encouraging many players in the detergent market to expand their network and upturn product penetration, especially in the rural market.

Market challenges:

Based on product pricing, laundry detergent manufacturers in India often face stiff competition. In addition, there is not much scope of product differentiation in the sector. Thereby, product differentiation, and high competition act as deterrents to the growth for the market players.

