Learning Management System Market Size, Share, Top Leaders, Historical Analysis, Business Strategy and Industry Segments Poised For Strong Growth in Future 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Learning Management System (LMS) Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Global Market – Overview

Learning management system (LMS) is a software application that systematizes the administration, tracking, and reporting of training events. It is a portal that enables lecturers and students to interact out of the classroom, have discussions through forums that could reduce time which is spent in the classroom. Most university nowadays are providing internet access to their students, and usually there are internet cafes within a walking distance from the university campus, so that the students can make use of learning management system (LMS). The common features of learning management system (LMS) comprise of content management, assessment and testing, curriculum planning, reports generation, communication and collaboration, and classroom and college announcements. Moreover, an LMS should integrate with other enterprise application solutions used by HR and accounting, enabling management to measure the impact, effectiveness, and overall cost of training initiatives.

The use of learning management system (LMS) has facilitated teachers and students with accessibility, but it has reduced face-to-face contacts between teachers and students, and activities which comprise an important part of the overall learning process. The learning management system (LMS) can be purchased as a direct purchase model, third-party maintenance model, or software as a service (SaaS) model depending upon the usage and application within the organization.

The key driving factor for learning management system (LMS) is increasing e-learning industry, growing cloud computing market, and increasing demand for cost-effective training solution by industries. The market is growing at an extraordinary rate and hence is expected to be benefitted by these drivers. However, due to lack of awareness about learning management system (LMS) software, the market may face a huge setback. Universities are facing a major challenge of enrolling students in their education program as well as expanding their infrastructure to accommodate increased students and support learning and faculty teaching.

Key Players for learning Management System Market:

Some of the major players in Global Learning Management System Market includes Edmodo (California), Blackboard, Inc. (U.S.), IBM corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Xerox corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), Cornerstone On demand, Inc. (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), and Saba Software, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Learning Management System Market – Segmentation

The Global Learning Management System Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Services : Comprises content management, Performance management, administration, communication & collaboration among others.

: Comprises content management, Performance management, administration, communication & collaboration among others. Segmentation By Deployment : Comprises Cloud and on-premise.

: Comprises Cloud and on-premise. Segmentation By Application : Comprises Corporate, and academics among others.

: Comprises Corporate, and academics among others. Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of learning management system (LMS) Market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The educational sector is flourishing in countries such as U.S. and Canada, resulting in the higher adoption of online learning services by universities. This results in the dominance of North America in learning management system (LMS) market. Additionally, higher immigration of students from different developing countries to United States has increased the use of learning management system (LMS) for the purpose of gaining education by online means.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for learning management system (LMS) market owing to increased demand by organization for cost-effective learning system to train their employees which would give better ROI in the future. Hence, the key players in the market are constantly innovating and investing in research and development activities in order to create cost-effective product portfolio.

Industry News

May 18, SkyTouch launches learning management system.

SkyTouch Technology launched the SkyTouch University learning management tool, and enhancements to its SkyTouch customer community. SkyTouch customers can easily customize training modules to educate staff regarding on-property best practices, and processes for achieving key objectives.

May 18, Analytics, BenchPrep Announces Strategic Partnership with AAMC.

BenchPrep’s learning platform is designed to help education and training organizations improve and accelerate learner success by streamlining content management, instructional design, educator tools, analytics dashboards, and reporting into one comprehensive solution. By incorporating micro learning and data driven personalization in its learning platform, BenchPrep makes learning engaging, efficient, and effective.

April 18, McGraw-Hill Education Delivers New Game-Based Learning Simulations in Higher Education Course Materials.

McGraw-Hill Education has launched more than 50 game-based learning simulations and scenario-based learning activities to digital course materials for use in Principles of Economics, Introduction to Business, Principles of Marketing and College Success courses. Simulations in McGraw-Hill Connect help students apply knowledge to real-world scenarios and develop critical thinking skills.

May 17, Blackboard Launches New Website Accessibility Solution.

Blackboard Inc. launched Blackboard Ally for Web, leveraging the company’s groundbreaking technology to support institutions and organizations looking to improve the accessibility of their public-facing websites. Blackboard Ally first launched as a tool designed to improve the accessibility of digital content within an institution’s learning management system (LMS) and K-12 school district websites.

