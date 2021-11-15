Mead Beverages Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Mead Beverages Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Mead is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with various fruits, spices, grains, or hops. The alcoholic content ranges from about 8% to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of mead is that most of the beverage’s fermentable sugar is derived from honey. It may be still, carbonated, or naturally sparkling; dry, semi-sweet, or sweet.

According to the report, a key growth driver is presence of numerous untapped markets.

In 2019, the market size of Mead Beverages is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mead Beverages.

This report studies the global market size of Mead Beverages, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Mead Beverages sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Nektar Meadery

Medovina

Moonlight Meadery

Pasieka Jaros

Schramm’s Mead

Tallgrass Mead

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Traditional Mead

Sparkling Mead

Others

Market Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarkets

Online

Others

