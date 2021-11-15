Medical Imaging Reagents Market to Register CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2023 | Bracco Imaging, Bayer Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

Medical imaging reagents are chemicals used in imaging and detection technologies to visualize organs or structures. These reagents enable physicians to diagnose and detect diseases, thus playing a vital role in the healthcare and medical industry. The modern approach involves using these reagents in animal research before their reaction can be evaluated on humans. These reagents have addressed the increasing need for better therapeutics as they assist in detecting changes at the molecular level with the aid of X-ray and ultrasound. The global medical imaging reagents market was valued at $10,772 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $18,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The global medical imaging reagents market is driven by rise in cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increase in technological advancements, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging procedure needs. In addition, rise in geriatric population, increase in expenditure on healthcare, and growth in demand for effective procedures and safe medication are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of reagent suppliers and strict government regulations restrict this growth in developing regions.

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Bracco Imaging SpA, Bayer Healthcare AG, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Covalon Technologies Ltd. , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation.

Medical imaging reagents are chemicals that improve the image developed through imaging devices. With the use of these reagents, doctors can detect the presence of a tumor and assess if it is benign or malignant, and can trace any cancerous spot in the body. The enhancement of medical imaging reagent includes synthesizing it to target a biological process. The imaging systems are then attuned to these enhancements to counteract the particular target. These imaging reagents are first tested on animal research before using on human medical studies.

This report studies Medical Imaging Reagents in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segment by Class: Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, and Nuclear Reagents.

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segment by Applications: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, and R&D.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology: Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes & Probes, Radiopharmaceuticals, Fluorescent Proteins, and Quantum Dots.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Medical Imaging Reagents MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Medical Imaging Reagents MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Medical Imaging Reagents MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

