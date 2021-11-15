Mining Flotation Chemicals Market is projected to expand at a steady rate to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the period of assessment 2018-2026

Mining flotation chemicals to witness significant adoption in the coming years

Flotation process is essentially used for the separation of minerals from ores. They are widely sued in the mining industry. Chemicals that are used to carry out flotation are either organic or inorganic compounds used for altering the surface properties of the desired mineral. Froth flotation is highly economical and widely used process for ore benefaction. The main advantage of this process is that it can collect extremely fine particles, even less than 100 μm. The process mainly includes aeration of minerals in the presence of flotation chemicals. These include frothers, depressants, flocculants, collectors, grinding aids and others, for instance modifiers/regulators, coolants, deactivators and degreasers.

In this research report, various trends, developments by key players, market growth drivers as well as challenges are discussed along with their analysis across various regions in the globe thus portraying a complete market scenario. According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for mining flotation chemicals is projected to expand at a steady rate to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the period of assessment 2018-2026 to reach a significant valuation by end of assessment period.

Mining industry growth to benefit expansion of mining flotation chemicals market

Mining industry has developed over years at a gradual pace, having endured a prolonged period of sluggishness during financial crisis and economic recession. The growth of the mining industry depends upon the GDP trend. Moreover, growing demand for minerals coupled with stabilized metal prices is expected to spur the mining industry in the years to follow. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of mining flotation chemicals market at a global scale.

Recovering economic conditions and latent opportunity from emerging economies to present lucrative growth opportunities in the global market

Despite a disturbing start, the second half of 2017 reflected a steady picture of mining industry. Prices of various commodities moved towards stability, thus creating sustainable market opportunities across regions in the globe, consequently translating these positive effects on the global mining industry. As mining flotation chemicals are not standalone products, their demand and adoption depends on mining activities and overall growth of mining sector. Higher infrastructure spending, recovery of geopolitical conditions, stabilization of economic growth, increasing affluent population typically in emerging economies and rising urbanization are few key aspects that contribute to the growth of the global market in developing regions. In addition, growing demand from countries such as Chile, South Africa, Peru, Brazil, China and Australia has attracted several manufacturers. These regions are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the years to follow.

High demand and adoption of grinding aids in mining flotation to be observed during assessment period

Grinding aids are a chemical group that improve and optimize the performance of grinding. Grinding aids improve flow properties, reduce slurry property and also reduce overall energy consumption, ultimately reducing operational costs as well as carbon emissions. Grinding aids segment in the product category is expected to touch a high market valuation and is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, thus leading the global mining flotation chemicals market.

Also, collectors are expected to largely contribute to the overall market’s growth. The growth in adoption of collectors is mainly pushed by use of xanthates. Collectors are a group of organic chemical compounds that differ in chemical composition and function. In mining flotation, collectors are mainly used to selectively bind target minerals and impart them hydrophobic characteristics to increase the floatability of the mineral. Common types of collectors used for metallic flotation are xanthates, dithiophosphates, dithiocarbamates etc., and for non-metallic minerals, soaps, fatty acids and amines are commonly used.