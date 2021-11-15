Modern Business Report on Air Based C4isr Market by Demand 2016-2022

Description C4ISR stands for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The overall C4ISR market was valued at US$ 93.8 bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.38% to US$ 110.78 bn during the forecast period 2016-2021. Air-based C4ISR systems use Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles and drones for surveillance.

End-User Technology

The acquisitions of Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles and development of drones into armed combat systems has led to growth of Air-based C4ISR systems.

Market Dynamics

Air-based C4ISR constitutes the fastest growing segment of the C4ISR market and has the largest market size. In 2015, air-based C4ISR market was valued at US$ 23.28 bn in 2015 and is expected to grow to US$ 31.26 bn at a CAGR of 6.07% for the forecast period 2015-2020.

Market Segmentation

C4ISR market has been segmented based on application, platform and component.

On the basis of application: surveillance & reconnaissance, electronic warfare, intelligence, communications, command and control.

On the basis of component: display consoles, EW hardware, communication networks, application software and networking technologies.

On the basis of platform: land, air, sea and space.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

In an attempt to increase its border protection and have an efficient surveillance Saudi Arabia is going to invest hugely in air-based C4ISR system. China is also investing in this segment of C4ISR and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization has also started development of Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles.

Opportunities

The drivers of Air-based C4ISR market are the apprehensions of stealth missiles, ballistic targeting and airborne firing. To prevent all these attacks countries are investing heavily for surveillance in air.\

Key Players

The big companies in Air-based C4ISR market are: General Atomics, Harris Corporation, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions.

