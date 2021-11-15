Modern Business Report on Digital Forensics Market by Demand 2016-2022

Introduction

Today we live in a connected world where every data of our existence and interests is available online be it of an individual or an organization. This huge volume of personalized data is potential goldmine to hackers and phishers who can access it. Accessing such data for personal gains is illegal and such a crime comes under cybercrime. Investigation into such crimes is termed as digital forensics. Such an investigation is carried out in a three-stage process beginning with exhibit acquisition, investigation and analysis with the crime reported.

The increasing trend in cloud-based technologies and Internet of Things automation has increased the necessity of a globally digital connected platform as such increasing the risk of malware and virus. The use of mobile devices has also put the data of many naive users at risk in the internet space. All these combined have made digital forensics a serious market in the coming future.

Market Dynamics

The growth in cybercrimes fueled with rising safety concern has led to design and development of new tools for investigation. The forensic technology not only aids in back-tracking of crime but also helps prevent happening of crimes and theft of company data. A country?s core sectors such as defense, banking, aviation, health care, education, IT and power should never be compromised at the hands of cybercrime. The rapid development of forensic tools and competition in the market has reduced the prices creating an affordability for all.

Market Segmentation

Though all internet and digital based crimes are categorized under digital forensics an elaborate segmentation can be done based on the different channels used as,

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Database Forensics

Opportunity Sectors

Health Care

Education

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Defence and Aerospace

Law Enforcement

Transportation and Logistics

Information Technology

Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global digital forensics market are

U.S.: AccessData Group LLC, Binary Intelligence LLC, CISCO, FireEye Inc., Guidance Software Inc., IBM Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., Paraben Corporation

Australia: NUIX

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Digital Forensics Market segments

Global Digital Forensics Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Digital Forensics Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Digital Forensics Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific