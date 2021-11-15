New Case Study Armoured Vehicles Upgrade And Retrofit Market by Growth And Demand 2016-2022

Description The Armoured Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market is a competitive market owing to the upswing of some global players in the market. The armoured vehicles are mostly used in the defence field and also used in large number while combating enemies. Armoured vehicles are of many types, high precision weapons, anti-air weapon systems, drone striker helicopter, fighter jets and many others. These vehicles strengthen the country’s military forces and also act as a safe means for dealing with the present state of terrorism. The existing armoured vehicles when upgraded and retrofitted incur a small amount as compared to manufacturing a fully equipped new vehicle which in turn ease up budget for other defence related researches and activities. The Global Armour Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market is growing at a steady rate and is expected to have a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.45% from the period 2017 to 2021.

Market Segment and Share

The Global Armoured Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market is a large market considering the international scenario. The economically powerful nations are making use of the technology from the defence researches to develop armoured vehicles and components that can be retrofit into the existing system. The global market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type and on the basis of region.

The segmentation on the basis of vehicle type consists of:

Armoured Personnel Carrier

Main Battle Tank

Mine Resistant

Ambush Protected

Tactical Truck

Russia owns 1900 T-72, 450 T-80 and 350 T-90 for which upgrades and improvements are still pending. At present T-90 is being upgraded into the T-90MS variant so as to cater to the requirement of 4th Generation T-14 7T-15 Armata tanks. In the United States the M829A4 anti-ERA 6 ammunition has entered into full production in 2016.

The segmentation on the basis of region is done keeping in mind the powerhouses of defence which are

United States of America

Russia

China

Japan

Europe

India along with the rest of the developing nations.

America is the leader with almost 42% market share followed by Russia and France.

Driving Force

The major driving force that is presently pushing the growth to such limits are modernization of military armored vehicles and need for SWaP reduction. The innovation in the particular market is a vital aspect of growth and is considered as a major driving force to gain market share.

Major Players in the Market

The key market players driving the Global Armoured Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market primarily are AM General, FNSS SavunmaSistemleri, MKU, Oshkosh Defense, Sabiex International, BAE Systems, Diehl Defence, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Palbam, Rheinmetall, and Thales Group.

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

