New Case Study Armoured Vehicles Upgrade And Retrofit Market by Growth And Demand 2016-2022
Description
The Armoured Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market is a competitive market owing to the upswing of some global players in the market. The armoured vehicles are mostly used in the defence field and also used in large number while combating enemies. Armoured vehicles are of many types, high precision weapons, anti-air weapon systems, drone striker helicopter, fighter jets and many others. These vehicles strengthen the country’s military forces and also act as a safe means for dealing with the present state of terrorism. The existing armoured vehicles when upgraded and retrofitted incur a small amount as compared to manufacturing a fully equipped new vehicle which in turn ease up budget for other defence related researches and activities. The Global Armour Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market is growing at a steady rate and is expected to have a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.45% from the period 2017 to 2021.
The Global Armoured Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market is a large market considering the international scenario. The economically powerful nations are making use of the technology from the defence researches to develop armoured vehicles and components that can be retrofit into the existing system. The global market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type and on the basis of region.
Armoured Personnel Carrier
Main Battle Tank
Mine Resistant
Ambush Protected
Tactical Truck
Russia owns 1900 T-72, 450 T-80 and 350 T-90 for which upgrades and improvements are still pending. At present T-90 is being upgraded into the T-90MS variant so as to cater to the requirement of 4th Generation T-14 7T-15 Armata tanks. In the United States the M829A4 anti-ERA 6 ammunition has entered into full production in 2016.
United States of America
Russia
China
Japan
Europe
India along with the rest of the developing nations.
The major driving force that is presently pushing the growth to such limits are modernization of military armored vehicles and need for SWaP reduction. The innovation in the particular market is a vital aspect of growth and is considered as a major driving force to gain market share.
The key market players driving the Global Armoured Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market primarily are AM General, FNSS SavunmaSistemleri, MKU, Oshkosh Defense, Sabiex International, BAE Systems, Diehl Defence, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Palbam, Rheinmetall, and Thales Group.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
