New Case Study C4isr Systems Market by Growth And Demand 2016-2022

Description Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (often abbreviated to C4ISR) is a very broad term that refers to systems, procedures, and techniques used to collect and disseminate information. While each of these is a field in itself, all work in coherence with each other to provide actionable information and intelligence that is of specific interest to the military. End Users

The market report on C4ISR Systems can be of specific interest to a target audience including (but not limited to) defence system manufacturers, armed services, defence software providers, sub-component manufacturers, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), component suppliers, and all other departments pertaining to C4ISR.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063817

Market Dynamics

The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2017-2022. Primary growth-driving factors include increasing amount of data generated across the industry, growing demand for market and competitive intelligence, and the growing significance of electronic warfare in recent times. Also notable is the development and acceptance of CREW (counter radio electronic warfare) systems in the field of electronic warfare.

CREW systems are detrimental in the minimisation of casualties during war as CREW systems are specifically designed to neutralise RCIEDs (remote controlled improvised explosive device)

Another important factor contributing towards the market’s growth in the forthcoming years is the inclusion of systems that are frameworked around Android and iOS operating systems. This would provide much more sophisticated mobile assistance to stationed troops and improve situational awareness by a huge degree in the battlefield. The market did face slight hurdles in recent times, majorly attributed to cuts in defence expenditures in major defence-spending nations.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of different parameters, chief ones being by application, by platform, and by component.

By Application – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Computers, Communication, and Command and Control

By Platform – Land, Naval, and Airborne

Amongst these, the land based C4ISR Systems segment is expected to dominate the others owing to most of the defence applications being land based exercises.

By Component – EW Hardware, Application Software, Display Consoles, Communication Networks, and Networking Technologies

Amongst these, the communication network segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment currently dominates the other segments in terms of total share in the global market and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forthcoming years. This comes as a result of growing military expenditure by emerging economies such as India, China, and Korea among many others in the region.

Key players

Key players in the global C4ISR systems market include Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Kongsberg Gruppen, CACI, Harris, Thales Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, and General Dynamics Mission Systems.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global C4ISR Systems Market segments

Global C4ISR Systems Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global C4ISR Systems Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global C4ISR Systems Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players Key players in the global C4ISR systems market include Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Kongsberg Gruppen, CACI, Harris, Thales Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, and General Dynamics Mission Systems.Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport HighlightsGlobal C4ISR Systems Market segmentsGlobal C4ISR Systems Market Drivers, Restraints and OpportunitiesGlobal C4ISR Systems Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022Supply & Demand Value ChainGlobal C4ISR Systems Market – Current TrendsCompetition & Major CompaniesTechnology and R&D StatusPorters Five Force AnalysisStrategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players North America

US and Canada