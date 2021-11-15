Organic Snacks Market by Product Type (Nutrition Bars, Candy Bars, Salty Snacks, Nuts, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and E – commerce)

The global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Snacks are found in various forms such as packaged snack foods and other processed foods. Organic snacks are non-GMO and contain organic ingredients in the food products. Organic snacks are made from USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients that are gluten-free and are healthy for snacking. Organic snack foods are products that contain nutritious and healthy ingredients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The organic snack foods such as potato chips, tortilla chips, corn chips; bakery products such as pancakes, bagel, pretzels, cookies; and confectionery such as candies, chocolates, raisins, etc. contain organic ingredients that are nutritious and gluten-free as compared with conventional snacks. The organic snack foods are typically designed to be portable, healthy, nutritious, and satisfying by the taste. The organic snack foods market is witnessing rapid growth due to increase in the health awareness among people in consumption of organic foods that are beneficial for the body.

The global organic snack market is driven by an increase in health consciousness and importance of consumption of organic foods by the people due to harmful side effects of conventional snacks such as increase in obesity, rise in the calorie content of the body, and less nutritional benefits. In addition, rise in inclination for on-the-go snacking, growth in demand for organic food, and increase in spending capacity of people, especially in emerging economies, fuel the growth of the organic snacks market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market. Moreover, growth of retail network especially in the emerging economies and increase in consumption of convenient goods drive the global organic snacks market growth. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global organic snacks market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and increase in willingness of people on buying premium and environment-friendly products in the emerging nations are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The report segments the global organic snacks market based on product type, distribution channel, generation, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into nutrition bars, candy bar, salty snacks, nuts, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, and e-commerce. Based on generation, the market has been classified into millennial with age ranging between 18 and 34 years, generation X with age ranging between 34 and 50 years, and baby boomers having ages between 51 and 69 years. By region, the global organic snacks market has been studied and analyzed across four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the organic snacks market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The North America market for organic snacks is driven by increase in consumption of convenience foods such as snacks and rise in concerns about health and fitness.

Players have adopted product innovations as their key strategies to increase their market share and to remain competitive in the market. The leading players in the organic snacks industry focus on providing customized solution to consumers as their key strategies to gain a significant market share globally. The key players profiled in the report include Pure Organic, PRANA, Made in Nature, Kadac Pty Ltd, Navitas Naturals, Hormel Foods, Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands, General Mills, and Woodstock Farms Manufacturing.

The other market players (not profiled in this report) are SunOpta, Simple Squares, YummyEarth, Inc., Utz Quality Food, LLC, Eat Real, Creative Snacks Co., NurturMe, Annie’s Homegrown Inc, Navitas Organics, Clif Bar & Company, My Super Foods, Sprout, Peeled Snacks, Beanitos Inc., Late July Snacks LLC, 8 Rabbits, Cussons Australia Pty Ltd, Kraft Heinz, Kewpie Corporations, Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., and Organic Food Bar.

