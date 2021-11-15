Personal Flotation Devices Market Report Specifying Top Vendor Offerings, Drivers, Development Trends and Forecast 2023

Global “Personal Flotation Devices Market” report describes scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks which helps to identify complete industrial growth. Report provides analytical data includes price, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers. Personal Flotation Devices Report also provides breakdown data at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

About Personal Flotation Devices: This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/11711315

Report analyse the top manufacturers of Personal Flotation Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Personal Flotation Devices, in 2016 and 2018;

Personal Flotation Devices Market by Top Key Players:

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival …. and many more Personal Flotation Devices Market by Types:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others Personal Flotation Devices Market by Applications:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military