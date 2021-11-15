Photovoltaic Glass Market is reflective of a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Slump in solar prices to trigger global market demand for photovoltaic glass

Photovoltaic glass considered in the scope of this study is used in solar modules that produce solar energy. The cost of solar power panels is dropping at a staggering rate annually worldwide as a result of the narrowing gap between solar energy generation costs and other related costs, coupled with a number of governmental subsidies granted to photovoltaic companies and organizations in countries such as Peoples Republic of China and the United Kingdom. It is anticipated that the price for deploying solar power technology will decrease by 4% annually in the coming years, forcing countries to adopt solar power as a viable means of supplying energy. The installed cost of solar panels includes solar modules and photovoltaic glass, power electronics, mounting hardware, and installation. The decline in installation costs is largely caused by a decline in the cost of crystalline silicon, thin film CdS/CdTe and thin film a-Si that converts the solar energy into electricity. As the upfront cost is a major barrier for customer acquisition, further decrease in prices is one of the most important drivers for the global photovoltaic glass market.

Europe to dominate the global market followed by Mainland China in terms of consumption of photovoltaic glass

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22966

Europe and Mainland China are key regional markets for photovoltaic glass, with Europe dominating the global market in terms of revenue. Mainland China is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as is reflected by a 7.4X growth in terms of energy consumption during the forecast period. The Mainland China photovoltaic glass market is projected to represent significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2026, while the North America photovoltaic glass market is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value – energy consumption over the forecast period. The markets in Latin America and MEA are still in the nascent stages and are expected to witness significantly low growth during the forecast period.

Regional market growth to be largely defined by prevalent government policies and regulations

The demand for energy and power across various industries in the Americas is anticipated to steadily peak in the coming years. However, global warming has created concerns among the population, and industries across the region are swiftly moving towards renewable sources of energy such as solar energy to reduce the carbon footprint. This is positively impacting the growth of the photovoltaic glass market across North America.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/22966

Coal is the chief source of power generation in Europe, owing to the presence of extensive coal reserves in the region. Governments in Europe have implemented policies to increase the use of clean energy and reduce the generation of non-renewable sources of electricity production. This has promoted the use of photovoltaic technologies in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the renewable energy sector is witnessing rapid growth, owing to significant developments in the energy and power sector in countries such as Mainland China, India, Japan, and Australia. Strong governmental policies pertaining to the dissemination of clean energy projects is acting in favor of the Asia Pacific photovoltaic glass market.

The Middle East & Africa region has an abundance of non-renewable energy sources and as such, there are mixed approaches towards the adoption of solar energy as a viable renewable energy source. However, some countries of the MEA are proactively shifting towards photovoltaic modules, thereby placing this regional market on a relatively moderate growth path.