Polyarylsulfone Market Overall Analysis, Future Growth Plan, Development Trends, Features, Business Insight, Sharing Opportunities And Global Forecast to 2023

Polyarylsulfone Market Segmentation:

The global Polyarylsulfone market is segmented by product type, end-user industry, and region.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global polyarylsulfone market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, aerospace, water treatment, electrical & electronics, and others. The healthcare is projected to be the largest market for polyarylsulfone due to a wide range of applications and high budget allocation for healthcare in North America and Asia Pacific country India.

Polyarylsulfone Market Regional Analysis:

The global polyarylsulfone market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market for polyarylsulfone in terms of market size. China is the largest automobile industry and is expected to have a high demand for polyarylsulfone for automotive applications over the forecast period. Additionally, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan having strong electrical & electronics industry base is expected to show strong demand for polyarylsulfone in electrical & electronics applications during the forecast period.

Additionally, the high healthcare budget allocation in India’s ‘Union Budget-2018’ is expected to boost the growth of the healthcare industry. This is expected to affect the polyarylsulfone market positively over the forecast period. Furthermore, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, high demand for water treatment facilities to treat the water problems is expected to boost the demand for polyarylsulfone over the forecast period.

Polyarylsulfone Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global polyarylsulfone market are;

Solvay SA (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Quadrant Plastic Composites AG (Switzerland)

Polymer Industries (U.S)

Westlake Plastics Company (U.S)

Polymer Dynamix LlC (U.S)

Ensinger Inc. (U.S)

RTP Company (U.S)

