Protective Clothing Industry 2019 Market Size, Share, Growth, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2023

Protective clothing additives Market

The global market of protective clothing is a lucrative market and is expected grow at an expanding CAGR during the forecast period. Protective gear is worn to protect oneself from the harmful effects of thermal, mechanical, chemical and other hazards.

The implementation of strict safety regulations across the globe along with the growing work accidents are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Protective clothing is extensively used over wide range of industries such as oil and gas, mining, building & construction and medical among others

Competitive Dashboard:

3M company (U.S.), Ansell Limited (Australia), Asatex AG (Germany), Australian Defense Apparel (Australia), Bennett Safetywear Ltd (U.K), Bullwark Protective Apparel (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Kimberly Clark Corp. (U.S.) among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global protective clothing additives market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Protective clothing additives Market Competitive Landscapes:

North America is expected to be the largest market whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast years. The developed end use industries in U.S. coupled with the increasing adoption rate is fuelling the demand for protective clothing in the region. Furthermore, the growing insurgency and terrorism in the region has resulted in the increase in the defense budget in turn positively affecting the protective clothing market.

Regions:

Moreover, prevalence of safety standards and TQM mainly in U.S. and Europe is expected to further add to the market growth. The global protective clothing market is segmented into material, application, and end-user. On the basis of the material, the market is segregated into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polyamide, PBI, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. The PBI material segment was the leading segment in 2016 and is anticipated to show the same trend during the forecast years.

The properties such as high thermal and chemical stability is substantially adding to the growth of the segment. On the basis of end use industry the building & construction is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. The growing investment in public and private infrastructural development is the major factor surging the market growth.

According to the analysis of MRFR, the major market forces and trends driving growth of the global protective clothing additives market includes growth of construction sector and the stringent regulation relating to work safety. Moreover, the growing oil and gas industry has also augmented the use of protective clothing in the exploration and drilling activities

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

28th June 2017- MSA Safety Incorporated announced the agreement of acquisition for a value of US$ 215 million. MSA acquired Global holding company LLC based in Pittsfield. Globe Holding company is the leading innovator and provider of firefighter protective gears, holding a revenue of over US$ 100 million. This acquisition is expected to strengthen their market position and move them to a leading position in the North American fire protective clothing market.

18th January 2016- Coats Group Plc, has made new innovation in the flame retardant and protective gear segment. The new product; Coats Flamepro, is flame and electric resistant material, which is targeted for various industries including fire- fighting, power and oil and gas industries. This product range also includes a fire retardant material which can also be used by the Formula 1 drivers.

Segments:

The global protective clothing market is segmented into the material, application, and end-user. On the basis of the material, the market is segregated into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polyamide, PBI, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. The market by application is categorized into thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility and others. The market by end use industry is further segregated into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, healthcare/medical, mining, military, and others.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience:

Protective clothing market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of protective clothing market

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

