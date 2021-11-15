RFID Sensor Market Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2024 | ON Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, PHASE IV Engineering, Inc., Powercast Corporation, Inductosense Ltd., Axzon, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Farsens S.L, and General Electric

Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology is growing at a rapid pace and is widely used in different applications worldwide. This technology offers many advantages with contactless data and automatic capture in a smart label. RFID technology saves time and significant labor cost. The combination of RFID with battery free RFID sensory based technology has extended the applications of RFID to environmental monitoring and food quality monitoring applications. Increasing demand for battery free RFID sensors in different applications across food quality monitoring, supply chain management, condition monitoring, and structural health monitoring among others has led to the adoption of battery free RFID sensors worldwide. Improvements in overall architecture of RFID technology and form factors have also benefited the RFID industry.

Factors such as rise in need for tracking inventory & equipment in businesses, robust security provided by RFID sensors, and ability of RFID to read the signal from long distance fuel the growth of the market. However, high RFID cost and lack of ability to perform in uncertain situations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, development of the automobile industry and use of RFID in various applications are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

RFID Sensor Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ON Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation, PHASE IV Engineering, Inc., Powercast Corporation, Inductosense Ltd., Axzon, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Farsens S.L, and General Electric

Radio Frequency identification (RFID) is the use of radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. A tag can be read from up to several feet away and does not need to be within direct line-of-sight of the reader to be tracked.

RFID Sensor Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies RFID Sensor in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

RFID Sensor Market Segment by Type: Active and Passive.

RFID Sensor Market Segment by Applications: Access Control, Livestock Tracking, Ticketing, Cashless Payment, and Inventory Management.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Industry Vertical: Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food & Beverages, Retail, Manufacturing, and Government.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global RFID sensor market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD RFID Sensor MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL RFID Sensor MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL RFID Sensor MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

