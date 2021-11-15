Rising Demand of Data Access Through Mobile Devices is Likely to Intensify the Mobile Content Management Market Growth

The global mobile content management market is segmented by deployment type such as cloud based and on-premise; by organization size into small enterprises and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises; by end-users into media and entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, transportation, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT & telecom sector, energy & utilities and others and by regions. According to Statistic Finland, there have been growth in smartphone users from 75% in 2015 to 91% in 2018 which enhances the Mobile Content Management Market to anticipate at a significant CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global mobile content management market is observing vibrant growth on the back of increasing demand of data access through mobile devices in the market. Advancements in end-user industries in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive mobile content management market besides the wide range of functions of mobile content management in efficient, smooth and secure storage, modification and delivery of content during the forecast period.

With a booming IT industry and developed economic region, North America is panned to observe considerate growth in mobile content management market. North America is predicted to be followed by Asia Pacific on the back of expanding mobile content management requirements in growing industries and rising adoption of digitization across the region. Europe is budding as a regional mobile content management application market on the back of Digital Europe Program to support the digital transformation of Europe’s societies and economies. This program’s objective is to increase large-scale deployment of key digital technologies and encourage their uptake which is estimated to propel the mobile content management market during the forecast period.

Rising Market Competitiveness

The application of mobile content management in multi-channel content delivery allows for central content repository management by the users with simultaneous content delivery to mobile devices that is increasingly becoming necessary for enterprises efficacy with increasing competition in the market. This also allows data to be saved in a raw format that can be later converted according to user’s choice.

Increasing Adoption of Digitization

With increasing digitization of enterprise’s management work flow, mobile content management is expected to propel the market significantly during the forecast period. Rising initiatives by private as well as governmental bodies in order to improve institutional efficiency is subsequently leading in rising adoption of digitization of organizations. The World Bank further funds digitization through its digital development resolution in various countries. Mobile content management particularly helps by multi-channel content delivery, content access, specialized content templating and more, which is expected to contribute considerably in the mobile content management market.

However, cost constraints associated with the application of mobile content management systems, security concerns associated with the data when used on a cloud-base along with constant mobile applications upgrade is expected to serve in the mobile content management market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Mobile Content Management Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global mobile content management market in terms of market segmentation by deployment, by organization size, by end-users and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile content management market which includes company profiling of Mobile Iron Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., SAP SE., Symantec Corporation, Air Watch LLC., Alfresco Software, Inc., Good Technology, Inc., SOTI Inc. and Sophos Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Mobile Content Management market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.