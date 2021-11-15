Sheet Face Mask Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “Sheet Face Mask Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Sheet Face Mask Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Sheet face masks are nutrient-rich face-shaped sheet fabrics which prevent the skin from aging and protect it from the harmful effects of pollution and other external factors. It is used to smoothen out uneven skin tone and allows ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin for brightening, hydration, and cleansing. According to Netscribes, the global sheet face mask market is expected to reach a global revenue of USD 1.94 Bn by 2023, from USD 1.16 Bn in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.94% during the 2018-2023 period.

The global sheet face mask market is segmented based on fabric type (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) and category (mass and premium).

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3156

Fabric type segment insights:

The ‘cotton sheet face masks’ segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.50% through the forecast period (2018-2023) and will hold a market share of ~40% by 2023. Cotton sheet face masks are becoming increasing popular because they are soft and breathable, and have better absorption ability. This will be followed by the ‘bio-cellulose sheet face masks segment’, which will witness a CAGR of 11.90% and occupy a market share of ~32% by 2023, owing to the use of natural ingredients in these products.

Category type segment insights:

Premium sheet face masks held the larger market share of 59% in 2018. Made from superior quality Bemliese sheet, these sheet face masks are preferred over mass sheet face masks. Increase in disposable income and growing awareness about personal care are the other reasons attributed to its popularity. The ‘mass sheet face mask segments’, occupying a 41% market share in 2018, is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.74% during the 2018–2023 period.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, the global sheet face mask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for an approximately 67% share of the global sheet face masks market. Asian consumers account for most of the demand for face masks, given that it is a crucial part of their daily skincare routines. In Europe, the market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of 10.21%. The reasons being, increasing use of organic products and growing awareness about new and advanced facial masks. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are the regions that hold immense potential for the growth of the sheet face masks market. This is because manufacturers are expanding their operations in these regions to meet demand from consumers.

Companies covered:

Sephora Inc. Innisfree Corporation Lancome Paris Decleor Paris Estee Lauder ES Cosmetics TONYMOLY Co., Ltd. The Face Shop Boss Biological Technique Ltd. BioRepublic SkinCare It’s Skin

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/global-sheet-face-mask-market

Table of [email protected]

Chapter 1. Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global sheet face mask market – overview

2.1. Global market overview – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.2. Global market drivers

2.3. Global market challenges

2.4. Global market trends

2.5. Value chain analysis

2.6. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.7. Market segmentation based on the type of fabric (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

2.8. Market segmentation based on category type (premium and mass) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

Chapter 3: North America sheet face mask market

3.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.2. Market segmentation based on the type of fabric (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.3. Market segmentation based on category type (premium and mass) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

Chapter 4: Europe sheet face mask market

4.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

4.2. Market segmentation based on the type of fabric (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.3. Market segmentation based on category type (premium and mass) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific sheet face mask market

5.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

5.2. Market segmentation based on the type of fabric (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

5.3. Market segmentation based on category type (premium and mass) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

Chapter 6: Latin America sheet face mask market

6.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

6.2. Market segmentation based on the type of fabric (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and bio-cellulose) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

6.3. Market segmentation based on category type (premium and mass) – historical (2015–2017) and forecasted (2018–2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3156

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com