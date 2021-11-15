Smart Glove Market Business Growth and Top Key Players like Maze Exclusive, NEOFECT, Vandrico Solutions, Workaround, Samsung Electronics, Seekas Technology,

Smart Glove market was valued at $1,740 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,373 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023. Smart wearable gloves are electronic devices with microcontrollers worn on hands as an accessory. This design incorporates practical functions as well as features. Smart Gloves reinvents and modernize the classic use of the human hand. The report comprises the study of world Smart Glove Market that focuses on its various end users. The healthcare, industrial, fitness and other sectors have progressively deployed smart gloves. The healthcare sector has approved the use of smart gloves for real-time tracking of heartbeats, body hydration level, and converting hand gestures into speeches.The smart glove market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rising in purchasing power and strengthening economy across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growth in technological developments and rise in purchasing power among people.

Smart Glove Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Apple Inc., HaptX, Flint Rehab, Maze Exclusive, NEOFECT, Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Oxstren), Workaround GmbH (ProGlove), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seekas Technology Co. Ltd., and Lab Brothers LLC.

Smart wearable gloves are electronic devices with microcontrollers worn on hands as an accessory. This design incorporates practical functions as well as features. These smart devices are used as a fashion statement, fitness tracker, specific health issue monitoring device, media device, or connected to other smart devices. Furthermore, camera control, built-in speakers, network connectivity and sensors makes it a next generation technology with huge growth prospects.

Smart Glove Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Smart Glove in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Smart Glove Market Segment by Usage: Fitness tracker, Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device, Media & Connected Device, and others.

Smart Glove Market Segment by Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Industrial, Fitness, and Others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the smart glove market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure, and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

