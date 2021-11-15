Supply Chain Analytics Market 2019 Global Trends, Segments, Size and Company Profiles by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Supply chain analytics is defined as a method of applying modeling techniques and statistical tools to obtain meaningful patterns from available raw and unstructured data that includes (but is not limited to) climatic conditions, machine operations, sensors, transactions, and shipment data.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global supply chain analytics market that foresees great surge for this market at 13.7% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the USD 8.89 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The major factors elevating the Supply Chain Analytics Market growth include the rising consumer awareness about the benefits about the supply chain analytics and the implementation of the software in reputed logistics organizations regarding monitoring and cargo tracking purposes. Also, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make accurate predictions is also supporting the market growth. Supply chain analytics solutions not only assists organizations in strengthening their market position, but to also facilitates strategic decision making, accelerate growth by leveraging procured insights, and optimizes the return on investment (RoI).

Major Key Players:

The key players in the global supply chain analytics market include Accenture PLC (Ireland), Genpact (USA), Manhattan Associates Inc. (USA), IBM Corporation (USA), JDA Software Group Inc. (USA), MicroStrategy Inc. (USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (USA), and Tableau Software Inc. (USA).

Market Segments:

The global supply chain analytics market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, vertical, and lastly, region.

The component-based segmentation segments this market into service and solution. Based on deployment, the market can be segmented into on-cloud deployment and on-premise deployment. Regarding vertical, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global supply chain analytics market segments the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, Europe has been estimated to be the largest regional market due to government policies in the European Union (EU) favoring the use of technology to ease production and operational expenses. Many key market players are also based in Europe. The topmost country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

The Asia Pacific region has been expected to grow as a market during the forecast period due to the emergence and growth of several small and medium businesses in this region. The important country-specific markets in this region are India, China, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In North America, the market is strong due to technological advancement, the presence of many key players in the market, and the existence of established industries. The biggest country-specific markets in this region are the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The RoW segment covers the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. In this region, the market is limited due to lack of awareness, poor countries, lack of skilled labor, lack of education, and lack of technological advancement.

Latest Industry News:

Novartis is using data analytics, high-end technology, and machine learning, in its research and clinical trials. 28 FEB 2019

Belgian potato chain Belgapom is teaming up with Boerenbond and VITO in order to develop the online data platform WatchITgrow that is helpful monitoring of arable crops and vegetables, in view of increasing yields, both in terms of quality and quantity. 28 FEB 2019

Intended Audience:

Supply Chain Analytics services providers

IT providers

Software vendors

Retail vendors

Cloud service providers

Local/Government Agencies

Cloud Infrastructure Agencies

Value-added Resellers

Research Firms

