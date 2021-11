11.9%+ growth for Fiber Laser Market Size raising to USD 4,403 million by 2025 | New Study

A fiber laser is a special type of laser wherein the active medium being used is an optical fiber that has been doped in rare elements especially, neodymium, ytterbium thulium, praseodymium, erbium, holmium, and others. The global fiber lasers market accounted for $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as the improved performance over other alternative technologies, less CO2 emission, and less power consumption drive the fiber laser market. The performance and utilization of fiber lasers are continually expanding. Furthermore, increase in innovations have greatly reduced the costs associated with fiber lasers, when contrasted with alternate technologies. Better innovation implies fiber lasers are becoming stronger, more effective, and more energy efficient.

The global fiber laser market is segmented based on various parameters such as type, application, and region. Based on fiber laser type, the market is classified into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser, and visible fiber laser. Based on application, the market is divided into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro processing. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Infrared Fiber Laser

Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

Ultrafast Fiber Laser

Picosecond Fiber Laser

Femtosecond Fiber Laser

Visible Fiber Laser

Quasi-CW Green Fiber Laser

Nanosecond Fiber Laser

By Application

High Power

Cutting

Flat Sheet Cutting

Tube Cutting

3D Cutting

Welding & Others

Power Train

Tube Welding

Car Body Scanner Welding

Car Body Seam Welding/Brazing

Others

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

CY Laser SRL

NKT Photonics A/S

Quantel Group

TRUMPF

Toptica Photonics AG

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH

Sigma Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

SPI Lasers Limited

