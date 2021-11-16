Affective Computing Market to witness considerable upsurge during 2018-2027: Affectiva, Apple, Beyond Verbal Communication, Eyeris Technologies, GestureTek, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel
Affective computing is a combination of cognitive science, psychology, as well as, computer science that can envisage the emotional state of humans and delivers applicable response to get a supportive result. This enables businesses including e-commerce sector to improve their customer shopping experience and hence sell products efficiently. Further, it can also be used for online advertising as well as advertising kiosk to offer favorable advertisement as per the user’s emotional state. Affecting computing comprises of machine intelligence, big data, emotion analytics engine and sensors including camera and head up display among others to gather and scrutinize the customer emotion. Moreover, it also includes software for gesture recognition, speech and facial recognition and neural analytics.
The report aims to provide an overview of the affective computing market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, solution, end-user and geography. The global affective computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading affective computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Affectiva, Inc, Apple Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd, Eyeris Technologies, Inc, GestureTek, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc.
The surging adoption of wearable devices coupled with increasing internet penetration is anticipated to fuel the demand for affective computing market. Furthermore, the robust need for businesses to comprehend customer behavior is another key factor driving the affective computing market growth. For this purpose, several businesses are partnering with affective computing players to enhance research & development activities in this field. However, diverse business applications of affective computing may pose a challenge to affective computing market growth.
The global affective computing market is segmented based on component, technology, solution and end-user. Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The technology segment of the affective computing market is classified touch less and touch based. Moreover, the affective computing market by solution is categorized into facial expression recognition, physiological recognition, speech recognition and gesture recognition. Also, the end-user segment comprises of research, media & advertising, healthcare, automotive, retail, BFSI and others.
