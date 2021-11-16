AI-powered Video Analytics Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

This report studies the AI-powered Video Analytics Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

AI powered video analytics are event-based solutions that apply deep learning and artificial intelligence, efficiently analyses vast amount of data generated by videos, and generates quick response in real time. This system reduces manual monitoring and associated costs and increases productivity of video surveillance systems.

North Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this intelligent video surveillance market throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the growing need for an increased overall productivity, business analytics, and rise in OTT services, will positively influence the AI-powered video analytics market size and share in this region.

In 2018, the global AI-powered Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

AI-powered Video Analytics market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. AI-powered Video Analytics market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report focuses on the global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agent Vi

Cisco

IBM

IntelliVision

Verint

Vintra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Transportation

Infrastructure

Enterprise

The AI-powered Video Analytics market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI-powered Video Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

