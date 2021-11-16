Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019 – Global Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach $169,411.8 million in 2025, from $4,065.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 55.6% from 2018 to 2025. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been one of the most progressive technologies in computer science since its introduction in the 1950s. The developments in making more human-like robots and increase in rate of deployments in the developing regions have further transformed the overall market. Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Apple are some of the leading players of the global AI market.
The technology of machine-learning has driven exceptional increase in productivity. For instance, Google and Baidu have increased investment to expand their business capabilities in the AI market. Moreover, developments such as self-driving cars, space exploration, accurate weather predictions, and other prominent developments are boosting the demand for artificial intelligence technologies. However, limited availability of skilled and expert AI employees can negatively impact the growth of the AI Market.
The AI market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography. The various technologies are sub-divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. In 2016, the machine learning segment dominated the market, in term of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for artificial intelligence industry solutions. Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into media & advertising, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions). The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to dominate the global artificial intelligence market throughout the forecast period. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America region contributed the highest revenue share in the artificial intelligence market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies and large investment in the AI Market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TECHNOLOGY
Machine learning
Natural language processing
Image processing
Speech recognition
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Media & advertising
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Automotive & transportation
Others (agriculture, law, educational institutions)
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY PLAYERS
Alphabet (Google Inc.)
Apple Inc.
Baidu
IBM Corporation
IPsoft
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy, Inc
NVIDIA
Qlik Technologies Inc
Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp).
