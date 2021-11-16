Automated Test Equipment Market 2025 Competition Status, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Value Chain, And Key Players Advantest, Anritsu, Astronics, Averna, Chroma ATE, Exicon, National Instruments

Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is expected to grow from US$ 5.06 Bn in 2017 to US$ 7.75 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2025.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Automated test equipment market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising preference for the electronics integrations in the manufacturing sector of different industry verticals and thus creating revenue generation opportunities for the market players. Furthermore, the rising adoption of internet infrastructural deployments in the advanced countries is propelling the automated test equipment market growth. Moreover, the increasing integrations of consumer electronics in the automotive industry is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players

1. Advantest Corporation

2. Anritsu Corporation

3. Astronics Corporation

4. Averna

5. Chroma ATE Inc.

6. Exicon co., Ltd.

7. National Instruments Corporation

8. SPEA S.P.A.

9. Teradyne Inc.

10. Test research Inc.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of automated test equipment market based on type, component, and end user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers four major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end user segment, consumer electronics accounted for the largest share of the automated test equipment market in 2017; whereas automotive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global automated test equipment market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current automated test equipment market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the automated test equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the automated test equipment market with respect to all geographic regions.

The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the automated test equipment market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions in automated test equipment market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to the presence of high-skilled manufacturing hub. Also, rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific with significant growth in spending capacity will propel the growth automated test equipment market. The governments are offering tax-rebates, funds, subsidies and other such support to attract the manufacturing companies to set-up plants in their respective countries.

Further, several governments has taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025, and Make in India, among others to propel the growth of manufacturing sector. Also, China is the global leader in production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as electronic product assembly.

The presence of robust manufacturing base is a key factor for the growth of the market. The government of China has introduced an initiative named as “Made in China 2025”, which further drive the growth of manufacturing sector. The demand for ATE is further anticipated to boost with the presence of several smartphone manufacturers as well as automotive electronics manufacturers in China.

