Automotive Battery Case Market 2019 | In-Depth Analysis of the Latest Upcoming Market Scenario to 2025
A battery case is a device that is used to protect and charge the battery of a mobile device. It is majorly utilized due to increased phone usage, resulting in early battery drainage. It offers a battery backup of about 15-30 hours, depending on the battery capacity. In addition, it is a portable device that can be used to charge and simultaneously protect phones.
The growth of the global battery case market is driven by higher internet dependency for business & personal needs and surge in smartphone usage. Moreover, the trend of wireless accessories has been increasing since the past few decades, which fuels the market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for convenience, in terms of mobility and ease of usage, is expected to propel the growth of the battery case market.
The report includes the study of the global battery case market with respect to the drivers and restraints based on regional analysis. In addition, the study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.
The battery case market is segmented into price range, distribution channel, and region. Based on price range, the market is categorized into low, medium, and premium. By distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline.
Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the global battery case market include Apple, Inc., Samsung, ZAGG Inc., Otterbox, Incipio, EMTEC, ZeroLemon LLC, Alpatronix, Maxboost, and Anker Innovations Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global battery case market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PRICE RANGE
Low
Medium
Premium
BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Online
Offline
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Apple, Inc.
Samsung
ZAGG Inc.
Otterbox
Incipio
EMTEC
ZeroLemon LLC
Alpatronix
Maxboost
Anker Innovations Ltd.
