Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2025
The prostate is a walnut-sized gland that surrounds the urethra in the male reproductive system. The main function of this gland is to secrete a fluid, which mixes with the fluids from other glands and sperm cells from the testicles to generate semen. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a non-malignant increase in the size of the prostate gland. This increase blocks the urine flow from the bladder, which results in increased urination frequency at night, urinary hesitancy, and urinary retention. BPH significantly influences the patient’s quality of life, owing to symptoms, such as urine leakage and nocturia. If untreated for a long duration, it results in more serious health issues, such as bladder damage, bladder stones, kidney damage, and urinary tract infections (UTIs).
The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market was valued at $10,688.72 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $20,096.68 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025. This market is majorly driven by an increase in the male geriatric population because the disease generally occurs in men of age 60 and above. The other factors boosting the market growth include growth in awareness related to urological disorders and prostate cancer and rise in the number of global benign prostatic hyperplasia patients. However, preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries namely, laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), and transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), hinder the growth of the global BPH therapeutics market. Furthermore, presence of a plethora of products in the pipeline and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as attractive opportunities during the forecast period.
The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market is segmented into therapeutic class, therapy, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is categorized into alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, and others. As per therapy, the market is bifurcated into mono drug therapy and combination drug therapy. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on global and regional scales are provided.
The profiles of key players and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key market segments
By Therapeutic Class
Alpha blocker
5-Alpha reductase inhibitor
Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor
Others
By Therapy
Mono drug therapy
Combination drug therapy
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Abbott Laboratories
Allergan plc
Astellas Pharma, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG
Eli Lilly and Company
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
