Blockchain Market estimated to record significant growth in CAGR by 2026 made available by top research firm

Global blockchain technology market is anticipated to reach USD 16.82 billion by 2026. Also termed as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), blockchain enables secure transaction over a distributed network. Since the transactions are taken place usually over the network, it is difficult to reverse the transaction history. Blockchain also eliminates the need of third-party verifications since the ledgers are shared by all the parties over the distributed network. These are some of the major factors for adoption of blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology is currently being adopted majorly by the financial institutions due to its benefits such as reduced infrastructural costs for reconciling statements, data management settlements etc. It has also been proven beneficial to increase the transactional speed by eliminating the need of trusted third party. Bitcoin uses cryptography for securing its ledgers, thus ensures high security platform for the transactions.

Adoption of blockchain is not limited to the financial sector, however it is being implemented across different verticals. For example, with blockchain’s extended support for Internet of Things (IoT), the technology and telecom vertical is implementing blockchain for initiating a better coordination between different devices. This sector is also benefitting from blockchain because of its feature to eliminate the processing fees which gets levied by third parties. Healthcare vertical is also focusing on blockchain for securing its important and sensitive data and documents and for securing its digital assets.

The adoption of blockchain can be clearly seen in the North America followed by Europe at a fast pace. However, the market for blockchain is gaining traction in Asia Pacific region owing to the developing economies such as India and China adopting this technology. Countries such as Australia have already adopted this technology and are developing a private blockchain for its stock exchange’s clearing and settlement process.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5383

Key Findings from the study suggest the largest share of this market in 2017 was of North America, as there are a fundamentally high number of ventures adopting the blockchain technology. The technology will have the capacity to help IoT applications in technology and telecom sector along with the enhanced payment solutions. The healthcare segment will adopt this this technology owing to secure their sensitive information. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace because of its changing financial framework which drives the demand for secure and low-cost online payment transfers. Speculations have been that more companies would invest in this technology, thus tapping the huge potential in this market. Companies such as Chain Inc., Ripple, Eric Industries, Microsoft, Circle Internet Financial Limited, R3, Samsung, Deloitte, IBM, Deloitte, Linux Foundation, BTL Group, are some of the prominent players in this market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5383

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Blockchain technology Market Insights

3.1. Blockchain technology – Industry snapshot

3.2. Blockchain technology – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Blockchain technology market dynamics

3.3.1. Blockchain technology – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Blockchain technology Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Blockchain technology Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Blockchain technology Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Blockchain technology market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Blockchain technology market Value Chain analysis

3.3.5. Blockchain technology Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Blockchain Technology Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Payments

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.3. Smart Contracts

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.4. Exchanges

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.5. Digital Identity

4.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5. Blockchain Technology Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Large Enterprises

5.3. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6. Blockchain Technology Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Type

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. E-Commerce & Retail

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Government & Public Sector

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.6. Technology & Telecom

6.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.7. Media & Entertainment

6.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Blockchain technology Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5383

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]