Business Jets Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2022

By 2022, the South East Asia Business Jet Markets estimated to reach US$ XX Mn, up from US$ XX Mn in 2016, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.The Global Business Jet Market, currently at 21 million USD, contributes the highest share in the market and is poised to grow at the fastest rate in the future. The three broad categories of business jets are Small, Medium and Large Cabin Jets. The growth of the business aircraft market in the region is predominated by the large jets attracting significant sales and profits. 2016 witnessed a healthy growth, with passenger traffic in nearly every country in the region expanding faster than the global average.

At this growth rate, South East Asia is anticipated to supersede North America as well as Europe in the next two decades.

Market Dynamics

The growth of global middle class composition followed by aviation mega cities, coupled with long haul passenger growth are propelling the growth of the market. Expansion of trade in the emerging economies in the region have witnessed a significant increase in the demand for business travel, including the demand for business jet charter along with owned private jets.

With the increase in media, mobile applications, and websites access, business jet charter has become easier and more convenient than ever, thus affecting the market growth positively.

However, overcapacity remains a long-term concern for the market growth, pressuring yields and profitability. Despite having a very high growth rate, the average profit margin of the Southeast Asian airline sector lagged the global average significantly. In addition, security concerns and infrastructural issues continue to hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The South-East Asia business jet market is fragmented on the basis of aircraft range, aircraft seating capacity, and popular sources and destinations.

Aircraft Range

1000-3000 NM

3000-5000 NM

Above 5000 NM

Aircraft Seating Capacity

Up to 10 Passengers

10 to 25 Passengers

25 and above passengers

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. The most consistent countries in the list in terms of market growth are Indonesia and Vietnam. Over the past five years, all these countries have shown impressive fleet growth except Malaysia, the only country with a private jet fleet that did not doubled between 2009 and 2013.

Key Players

The major players in the South-East Asia Business Jet market include Asia Corporate Jet, Business Aviation Asia, Celebi Airports Services Pvt. Ltd., China Eastern, Club One Air, Deer Jet, and Execujet.

